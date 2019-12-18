Indirapuram extension scheme: GDA to invite private developers

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 21:52 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) officials Wednesday said they will invite private developers to build the group housing at the upcoming Indirapuram Extension scheme. The officials said the decision was taken in view of the fund crunch the authority is facing.

The authority recently completed the layout of the Indirapuram Extension scheme for which the authority has set aside about 60 hectares. The scheme is expected to cater to population of about 15,000 and is located in Kanawani, adjacent to the CISF Road which further connects to NH-9.

“As per our layout plans, we will have about 7-8 group housing plots which can be carved out after leaving out the mandatory space for services, facilities and commercial areas. We have decided that in view of the fund requirement for the housing projects, GDA will not be developing the scheme. Instead, we will invite private developers to build the group housing project. The cost estimates of the land, etc., are being chalked out,” Kanchan Verma, vice-chairperson, GDA, said.

“The reason is also because the land chunks available with GDA are not continuous. So we will also purchase additional land from farmers to join together the land parcels so that one chunk is a minimum of 2,000 square metres for group housing. It is estimated that we can carve out about seven or eight group housing plots and these can be taken up by private developers,” she added.

The authority officials said they have prepared the layout for 120 acres which included 60 acres that belonged to the GDA.

According to officials, the layout plan of about 120 acres have inclusion of different utilities such as 45-50% area reserved for housing, 5% for commercial development, 20% for road infrastructure/transport utilities besides 15% of parks and institutional areas as per population requirements.

According to officials, the scheme was originally planned over an area of about 250 acres in 2004. However, litigation by farmers delayed the proceedings.

Earlier, in its board meeting in June, the authority had approved a proposal to downsize the Indirapuram Extension scheme for which the land acquisition process was initiated in 2004.