Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Indore News / Armed dacoits take women, two daughters hostage; rob bungalow in broad daylight
indore news

Armed dacoits take women, two daughters hostage; rob bungalow in broad daylight

The whole incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the house, with the help of which the police is looking for the miscreants, according to the Madhya Pradesh police.
A neighbour, Pawan Sharma, informed that after the death of the owner of the bungalow Jaiprakash Vaishnav, his wife Bhavna lived with her two daughters and two maids.(Representational Image / REUTERS)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 11:08 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

In the Bhanwar Kua area of Indore, armed dacoits entered a bungalow to carry out a robbery in broad daylight and took three women present in the house as hostages on Thursday.

The whole incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the house, with the help of which the police is looking for the miscreants, according to the Madhya Pradesh police.

A neighbour, Pawan Sharma, informed that after the death of the owner of the bungalow Jaiprakash Vaishnav, his wife Bhavna lived with her two daughters and two maids.

"Today at 12.30 pm six masked men entered the bungalow and took Bhavna and her two daughters hostage at gunpoint and started demanding money," he said.

A total of four masked men had barged in upon receiving information that the bungalow had crores of money but miscreants were able to take nearly 1.5 lakhs, informed Maheshchandra Jain, Superintendent of Police (SP), Indore.

RELATED STORIES

Bhanwar Kua police and top officials reached the spot and retrieved CCTV camera footage. They sent three teams in search of the accused persons.

"It is feared that some acquaintance of Bhavna might have given information about crores of money to the dacoits," the SP said.

Apart from Bhavna and her daughters, there were two maids present in the bungalow during the time of the incident, who are being questioned by the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
robbery bungalow
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP