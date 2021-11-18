Armed dacoits take women, two daughters hostage; rob bungalow in broad daylight

In the Bhanwar Kua area of Indore, armed dacoits entered a bungalow to carry out a robbery in broad daylight and took three women present in the house as hostages on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The whole incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the house, with the help of which the police is looking for the miscreants, according to the Madhya Pradesh police.

A neighbour, Pawan Sharma, informed that after the death of the owner of the bungalow Jaiprakash Vaishnav, his wife Bhavna lived with her two daughters and two maids.

"Today at 12.30 pm six masked men entered the bungalow and took Bhavna and her two daughters hostage at gunpoint and started demanding money," he said.

A total of four masked men had barged in upon receiving information that the bungalow had crores of money but miscreants were able to take nearly ₹1.5 lakhs, informed Maheshchandra Jain, Superintendent of Police (SP), Indore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhanwar Kua police and top officials reached the spot and retrieved CCTV camera footage. They sent three teams in search of the accused persons.

"It is feared that some acquaintance of Bhavna might have given information about crores of money to the dacoits," the SP said.

Apart from Bhavna and her daughters, there were two maids present in the bungalow during the time of the incident, who are being questioned by the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON