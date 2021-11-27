Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bomb found in village bordering Army firing range in Mhow, defused

When it was confirmed that it was an Army bomb, all residents of the locality were evacuated and the Army and the police were informed, the inspector said.
A bomb was spotted by a resident of Kuti village while cutting bushes for the construction of his house, Badgonda police station inspector Amit Kumar told PTI.
Published on Nov 27, 2021 10:12 PM IST
PTI | , Hindustan Times, Indore

A live bomb was found on Saturday at Kuti village bordering the Army firing range in Mhow in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, police said. The bomb was defused by Army personnel, an official said. 

A bomb was spotted by a resident of Kuti village while cutting bushes for the construction of his house, Badgonda police station inspector Amit Kumar told PTI. 

When it was confirmed that it was an Army bomb, all residents of the locality were evacuated and the Army and the police were informed, the inspector said. 

“A team of Army personnel arrived a the spot and defused the bomb. Army authorities have initiated an inquiry," Kumar added. 

