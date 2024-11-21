BRTS corridor in Indore to be removed to ease movement of traffic, says MP CM

Indore, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday announced that the corridor dedicated to the Bus Rapid Transit System in Indore will be removed to ease the traffic congestion and make commuting easier for people. Last year, Yadav had ordered removal of the BRTS corridor in state capital Bhopal. "There is a lot of convenience in terms of traffic after the BRTS corridor was removed in Bhopal. Whatever method we have to adopt, we will remove the BRTS corridor in Indore as well," he told reporters. Yadav is also the minister in charge of Indore. He said that in the last two meetings held for the development of the city, local public representatives had complained to him about the inconvenience caused to the people due to the 11.45 km long BRTS corridor. "Most of the intersections in the city are facing traffic problems. These will be resolved by constructing a flyover there. In any case, to build a flyover, we have to remove the BRTS corridor," he said. The chief minister said he had decided to remove the BRTS corridor in view of the traffic woes faced by the public and was hopeful of positive results. A public interest litigation is pending in the Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding the Indore BRTS. "We will also apprise the court of the state government's stand on the BRTS," Yadav said. Currently, 59 public transport buses are operational on the 11.45 km long BRTS between Niranjanpur to Rajiv Gandhi intersection in the city, officials said. About 60,000 passengers travel every day in this corridor. Yadav also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will perform well in the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand as well as in the by-elections held in different seats across the country. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an atmosphere has been created in favour of BJP across the country. In Maharashtra, the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti coalition government is set to be formed once again. Similarly, the BJP is going to win the assembly elections in Jharkhand," he said.

BRTS corridor in Indore to be removed to ease movement of traffic, says MP CM