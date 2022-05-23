Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Indore News / Covid-19: MP sees 32 cases, no death; active tally now 275
indore news

Covid-19: MP sees 32 cases, no death; active tally now 275

The positivity rate was 0.5 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,31,233, leaving the state with 275 active cases, the official informed.
With 6,037 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,47,111.
Published on May 23, 2022 10:08 PM IST
PTI |

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,243 on Monday after the detection of 32 cases, while the fatality count stood unchanged at 10,735, an official said.

The positivity rate was 0.5 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,31,233, leaving the state with 275 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,037 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,47,111, he added.

A government release said 11,85,76,340 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 55,301 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,243, new cases 32, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,31,233, active cases 275, number of tests so far 2,92,47,111. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP