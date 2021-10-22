Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Indore News / Delhi-bound flight lands in Indore for medical emergency; passenger declared dead at hospital
indore news

Delhi-bound flight lands in Indore for medical emergency; passenger declared dead at hospital

The Vistara flight UK-818, which took off from Bengaluru, landed in Indore at 9.30pm on Thursday and the passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.
Representational image(Reuters)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 05:02 PM IST
PTI | , Indore

A Delhi-bound Vistara flight was diverted to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here after a passenger complained of breathlessness and fainted, an airport official said on Friday. 

The Vistara flight UK-818, which took off from Bengaluru, landed in Indore at 9.30 pm on Thursday and the passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, he said. 

"Manoj Kumar Agrawal, who was travelling in Vistara's flight, complained of breathlessness and fainted. The Bengaluru-Delhi flight landed under medical emergency around 9.30 pm at Indore airport after being diverted," the airport's in-charge director Pramod Kumar Sharma said. 

The passenger was rushed to Banthia Hospital here, where doctors declared him dead after examination. "Agrawal succumbed on way to hospital from the airport and looking at his condition, it appears that he must have suffered a heart attack," director of the hospital, Dr Sunil Banthia, said. 

An aerodrome police station official said that Agrawal belongs to Delhi and after post-mortem, his body will be handed over to his family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indore emergency landing at indore
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Congress MLA's son accused of rape absconding, cops question brother

Indore: 3 including woman arrested for stealing cash, jewellery from house

Four Muslim men arrested at Garba program in Indore released on bond

Teenage boy dies by 'suicide', leaves behind note with request for PM Modi
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP