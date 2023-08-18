Fight over dog leads to shooting; bank guards kills two, injures six in MP's Indore

Two persons were killed and six people sustained injuries when a security guard of a bank opened fire on some of his neighbours after an argument over pet dogs in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The accused, identified as Rajpal Rajawat, resides in the Krishna Bagh colony of the city.

The victims, Vimal and Rahul.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Khajrana police station) Amarinder Singh said the incident took place around 10:30pm on Thursday. Rajawat was walking his pet dog when Vimal, a resident of the area, threw a stone at the dog. This led to a heated argument between them.

“As the argument escalated Rajawat went to the roof of his house and fired in the air and then at people standing below,” Singh said. Rahul and Vimal died on the spot.

After the incident, panic gripped in the area and the family members of Rahul and Vimal came out in large numbers when Jyoti, Lalit, Kamal, Mohit and Seema got injured by the bullet pellets. The DCP said a total of six persons were injured.

“Eight persons received the gunshots among whom two persons, namely Rahul and Vimal died on the spot. Six of them sustained injuries who are undergoing treatment at a hospital,” the DCP said.

The accused has been arrested and his gun was seized, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased are brother-in-law in a relationship. Vimal has a salon in Nipania and married Rahul's sister Aarti eight years ago. He also has two daughters. Rahul works at a private company in Lasudia area.

