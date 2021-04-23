'Heavily edited': Prahlad Patel's office issues clarification on his viral '2 slap' video

Union minister Prahlad Patel's office on Friday clarified that his response to the aggrieved patient, where he said that he would slap him, was a cropped version "to portray him in a bad light". On Thursday, a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing the minister telling a man at a hospital in his constituency Damoh in Madhya Pradesh that he would get "two slaps". The man was seeking an oxygen cylinder for his ailing mother, a Covid-19 patient.

In the full video, which was released by the minister's office on Friday, the minister can be seen asking the man to not use abusive language. "Aisa bolega toh do khayega (If you keep on abusing, you will get two slaps)," he said. The man, as seen in the full video, replies that he is ready to accept the slaps. "Tell me what to do," he said.

Damoh saw a surge in Covid-19 cases as it recorded 169 cases on Thursday. It’s the highest single-day surge since the onset of the pandemic. A hospital in the district earlier this week also reported oxygen cylinder theft.

With 12,384 fresh coronavirus cases, Madhya Pradesh is among the 10 states that contributed the highest number of fresh infections to the country's daily rise in cases. Private hospitals in two of the state’s largest cities Indore and Bhopal hung posters announcing that they are running out of oxygen. Aurobindo Hospital, one of Indore’s biggest hospitals, also claimed to have run out of oxygen on Thursday.

Nirvana Multispeciality Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Thursday said it was facing an oxygen shortage since Tuesday. On Thursday, they said that their supply will last for an hour, according to a report by ANI.

A health department official familiar with the developments in the state told HT that the 405 metric tonnes of oxygen that the state will receive will not be adequate to cater to the needs of the state. He said that the state needs at least 553 metric tonnes of oxygen. The state government is also setting up four oxygen plants to meet the needs. Bina refinery will provide oxygen for Covid-19 patients and has started setting up a 1,000-bed temporary hospital near its plant in Sagar.