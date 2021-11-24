Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Indore News / Indore civic body honours sanitation workers after 'cleanest city' tag
indore news

Indore civic body honours sanitation workers after 'cleanest city' tag

The program was organised on Tuesday where the Municipal corporation employees performed tribal dance. The sanitation workers were given gifts for their works.
Indore has received the Cleanest City award. (File Photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 03:48 PM IST
ANI | , Hindustan Times, Indore

As Indore bagged the tag of 'cleanest city' for the fifth time in a row, the municipal corporation organised a program to honour the sanitation workers.

While speaking to ANI, the Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation, Pratibha Pal, said, "We will work in the same way this year as we have been working in the last 5 years and will keep our claim firmly."

"The workers of cleanliness were being honoured. We express our gratitude towards them. The awards have been given in cleanliness, Swachh Bharat Mission-ODF," added Pal. 

Topics
madhya pradesh indore
