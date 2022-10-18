Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indore man thrashes cop who asked him to remove tinted glass from car windows

Published on Oct 18, 2022 10:20 PM IST

An Indore man was arrested after allegedly thrashing a traffic constable for asking him to remove the tinted glass from his car windows.

The man also hit his own head with a stone when he saw some police personnel approaching. (HT Photo/ Representational image)(HT_PRINT)
A 31-year-old man allegedly thrashed a traffic constable in Indore after the latter asked him to remove the tinted glass from his car windows, an official said on Tuesday. He then hit his own head with a stone when he saw other police personnel approaching him following the incident on Monday evening, the official said, adding that the man was arrested.

During a vehicle checking drive at a square, a traffic police team stopped a sports utility vehicle (SUV) having its windscreen and window glasses covered with a black film which is prohibited, Bhawarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia said.

The SUV owner, resident of Morar in Gwalior, was asked to remove the tinted glass and deposit a penalty for violation of rules, he said. However, the SUV owner got violent and allegedly thrashed a police constable, the official said.

When the man saw other police personnel coming towards him, he hit his head with a stone lying on the road, he said. The man was arrested and a case was registered against him on charges of threatening and thrashing the police staff and obstructing official work, Chaurasia said.

