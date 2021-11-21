Indore: Representatives return with ‘cleanest city’ award, welcomed at airport

As Indore bags India's Cleanest City award for the fifth consecutive time, the administrative officers and public representatives who reached the city with the "Swachhata award" were accorded a grand welcome at the airport.

Hundreds of BJP workers and municipal employees had reached the airport with drums, garlands, and fireworks to welcome the team consisting of commissioner Pawan Sharma, collector Manish Singh, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, and BJP MP Shankar Lalwani.

After the administrative officials left the airport, a decorated 'Swachhta Vijay Rath' was prepared for BJP MP Shankar Lalwani to carry the awarded statue of Mahatma Gandhi to Rajbara.

During the reception, decorated garbage vehicles of the Municipal Corporation were also present at the airport. Vehicles and crowds celebrating the occasion blocked the airport.

The government of India began the award in the year 2017, and ever since, Indore has been winning the title.

Talking to ANI, Collector Manish Singh said, "This is the victory of the people of the city; we are bagging the award since 2017, this is for the fifth time that we are receiving the award. It is the collective effort of all the people. I believe Indore will be bag the award every time."

Hundreds of vehicles were stuck in a traffic jam caused due to celebrations for a long time. A fire brigade was also blocked due to the "Rath", but with great effort, its way was cleared.

