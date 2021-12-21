MP: 6 international flyers test Covid-19 positive in Indore

Six more international travellers have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the total number of such foreign returnees to 12 in the city since December 1.

The samples of those who tested positive have been sent for genome sequencing.

Indore Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Bhure Singh Setia on Monday told ANI, "Six more international travellers have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Indore, taking the total number of such foreign returnees to 12 in the city since December 1."

Of these, two passengers came from Tanzania, two from the USA, one from UAE and one passenger was from Ghana, Setia informed.

"All these foreign returnees are being treated. Before this, there were six international travellers who were found positive, out of which two children from Nigeria have been discharged post-recovery," he added.

The samples of the 12 passengers have been sent to the testing lab in Delhi for genome sequencing, however, Setia added, the reports are yet to come.

