MP: Administration starts demolition of illegal constructions of stone pelters

The district administration on Monday started demolition of at least 50 "illegal" structures of people accused of pelting stones at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city, while the state government said damage caused to public and private properties during the violence will be recovered from rioters.

A curfew was clamped in Khargone city on Sunday and more than 80 people have been arrested after stones hurled at a Ram Navami procession triggered large-scale arson, officials said and added that the situation here was under control.

“The government has a zero tolerance policy for rioting. So far, 84 persons have been arrested and 50 illegal constructions of these accused have been identified. The demolition of these illegal constructions has already started,” Indore Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma told reporters in Khargone.

The illegal structures which are being demolished include homes and shops. Action has also been taken against four state government employees for spreading rumours over the communal violence in the city, he said.

Of the four, three were daily wage employees, whose services were terminated, while the fourth staffer was suspended, the IAS officer said. Sharma said damage caused to public and private properties during the violence will be recovered from rioters.

Inspector General (IG) Rakesh Gupta, who is camping in Khargone along with Sharma, said the law and order situation in the city was under control and action against anti-social elements was continuing.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said damage caused to public and private properties will be recovered from rioters as he vowed strict action against the miscreants.

"The rioters have been identified and they will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them. There is no place for rioters in Madhya Pradesh," the CM said. "We have passed the Damage to Public and Private Property Recovery Act.

We are constituting a claims tribunal under the Act and after assessing the loss, its recovery will be done from rioters," Chouhan said in a statement. Speaking about the violence earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said houses from where stones were hurled at the procession will be turned into rubble.

Some people who are hurt by the outcome of the recently-held Assembly elections in five states are now instigating violence, the minister claimed. “They want to disturb peace in the state and the country. Even from these (Assembly poll) results, such people have not understood what the country wants,” Mishra said.

