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MP: Govt college rolls out civil engineering course in Hindi, offers 2 lakh incentive

MP: Govt college rolls out civil engineering course in Hindi, offers ₹2 lakh incentive

Published on: May 06, 2026 02:21 pm IST
PTI |
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Indore, As part of an initiative to promote technical education in the mother tongue, a government-run engineering college in Indore has introduced a BTech course in Civil Engineering in Hindi medium, officials said on Wednesday.

MP: Govt college rolls out civil engineering course in Hindi, offers 2 lakh incentive

Students continuing their studies in Hindi till the final of the course will also receive an incentive of 2 lakh, they said.

Shri GS Institute of Technology and Science will start a four-year BTech course in Hindi medium from the next academic session of 2026-27.

SGSITS is a government-aided autonomous institute and is counted among the prestigious engineering colleges in central India. State Technical Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar is the ex officio chairman of the institute's governing body.

Officials said that students in the final year of the course will be given an incentive of 2 lakh.

"The state government's priority is to provide opportunities to every talented student from every background. Promoting technical education in Hindi medium is a historic step that will inspire millions of youth in the future," said Parmar.

An SGSITS official said the institute had introduced a Hindi-medium BTech course four years ago, but the initiative did not take off as many students opted for English.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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