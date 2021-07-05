Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP man forges Covid-19 report to stay away from wife; booked

The man in order to stay away from his wife downloaded a Covid-19 positive report of another person from the website of a private laboratory and penciled in his name
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 05:05 PM IST
A 26-year-old man allegedly forged a Covid-19 report to show he was infected in order to stay away from his wife in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The man, a resident of Mhow, had got married in February this year but, in order to stay away from his wife due to some personal matter, downloaded a Covid-19 positive report of another person from the website of a private laboratory and penciled in his name, Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in charge Sanjay Shulka said.

"He sent the forged report through Whatsapp to his father and wife and then disappeared from his home. However, family members got suspicious as he had not shown any symptom of the infection. When they contacted the private laboratory, the accused's fraudulent act was revealed," he said.

On the complaint of the laboratory, the man was booked under IPC provisions for forgery and other offences, and he has been served a notice to appear before police as per the requirement of the probe, the official added.

