MP: Police buy motorcycle for man delivering food on bicycle

In a humanitarian gesture, some Indore police personnel have purchased a motorcycle for a 22-year-old employee of an online food delivery firm after they saw him working hard to delivery food parcels at people's homes on his bicycle.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi on Monday said during night patrolling, he recently saw Jay Halde drenched in sweat while cycling fast to delivery food parcels here in Madhya Pradesh.

"After talking to the man, we came to know that his famiy is facing financial problems and he does not have the money to buy a motorcycle,” the official said.

Qazi and some other personnel from the Vijay Nagar police station then contributed money to make an initial payment at an automobile showroom and purchased a motorcycle for Halde.

The official said the delivery man has told the police that he will pay the remaining instalments himself. Thanking the police for their gesture, Halde said, “Earlier I used to deliver six to eight food parcels on my bicycle, but now I am delivering 15-20 food parcels at night while moving around on the motorbike.”

