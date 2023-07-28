Municipal Corporation employee held for raping 21-year-old sick woman in MP’s Indore

A 31-year-old municipal corporation employee was arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old sick woman under Malharganj police station limits in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, a police official said on Friday.

The Malharganj police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (2) (n), 450 and 506 (File)

“On Thursday, the police received information that a 21-year-old woman, who was bleeding, was admitted to the hospital by her family members. After that the police reached the hospital, talked to the kin about the matter and came to know that she was raped,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aaditya Mishra said.

The kin told the police that the accused Bhola (31) who is municipal corporation employee and married man, lives in their neighborhood, raped the victim twice in 15 days by taking advantage her illness, DCP Mishra said.

The Malharganj police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (2) (n), 450 and 506 into the matter and arrested the accused. Further investigation in the matter is underway, the officer added.

