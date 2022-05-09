On camera, accused slapped by resident after Indore complex fire kills 7

In a shocker from Madhya Pradesh that claimed seven lives in Indore, a man was arrested on Sunday after he was blamed for a fire at a residential building in the city over the weekend. He was angry over a dispute with a woman who lived in the building. “Late on Friday night, he called the woman for the money. The conversation (near the building) soon turned into a bitter argument. He threatened her. Later, he came to the parking area of the building, took out petrol from a bike, poured it on the woman’s scooty and set it afire,” police officer Tehzeeb Qazi said.

“The accused Shubham Dixit said he just wanted to set the scooty on fire because the woman cheated on him and he didn’t know the consequences,” Indore police commissioner HN Mishra told reporters.

A video has now been shared by news agency ANI that shows the sister of the woman who he targeted, slapping the accused as he was taken by the cops. Her meltdown is visible as she seeks to know from the accused what he got out of the incident by hurling the question at him repeatedly. 'Kya mila tujhe aisa karke (What did you get out of it)," she asks the man whose actions have been blamed for seven deaths.

Shubham Dixit, 28, is a resident of Jhansi. He was arrested from Lohamandi in Indore on Sunday. He was produced before an Indore district court, which sent him to three-day police remand, police said.

Nine people were injured and shifted to a hospital in the incident. The woman and her mother, however, managed to escape the inferno with the help of a rope.

Dixit used to rent a flat in the building where the woman lived with her mother, but moved out after she rejected his advances.

The accused had reportedly lent ₹10,000 to the woman and wanted his money back.