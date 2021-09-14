Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Indore News / Over 1,000 children in Indore district suffer from acute malnutrition: Report
indore news

Over 1,000 children in Indore district suffer from acute malnutrition: Report

The district officials are considering admitting the children with acute malnutrition cases to Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 10:29 PM IST
Indore district collector Manish Singh said the administration has recorded 1,115 such cases so far. (Representational photo)

Over 1,000 children in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district are suffering from acute malnutrition, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, quoting district and health officials.

Indore district collector Manish Singh said the administration has recorded 1,115 such cases, so far.

"There are 1,115 such children. We will bring them out of malnutrition in three months and take steps to prevent this trend in future," Singh said.

The district administration informed the officials held a series of meetings to address the issue, and considering options to shift the children suffering from grade 3 or 4 malnutrition to Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre.

Indore chief medical officer BS Setya informed that the cases of child malnutrition are more prevalent in rural areas of the district.

“Children of Grade 3 or 4 malnutrition can be shifted to Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre. Malnutrition is generally more in rural areas. It will be brought under control,” Setya was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Nutrition Rehabilitation Center is a health facility where children with severe acute malnutrition are admitted and managed.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indore district child malnutrition malnutrition in india
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indore hospital conducts rare liver transplant. Here's all about the condition

Entire adult population in Indore vaccinated with first dose of Covid jab: MP CM

On Mann Ki Baat, PM lauds Indore for becoming India's first 'Water Plus' city

Indore reports first cases of Delta Plus variant, both were vaccinated
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP