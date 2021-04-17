Home / Cities / Indore News / Partial lockdown in Indore district extended till April 23 due to Covid-19 surge
indore news

Partial lockdown in Indore district extended till April 23 due to Covid-19 surge

District collector Manish Singh in an order said the "corona curfew" in the limits of the urban bodies' in the district has been extended till April 23 due to the high rate of infection.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 07:44 PM IST
According to the order, people will be allowed to buy every day essentials during the lockdown.(PTI file photo)

The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has extended the partial lockdown it had imposed in light of the Covid-19 spread till April 23, an official said on Saturday. The partial lockdown has been in effect in the district since April 12.

District collector Manish Singh in an order said the "corona curfew" in the limits of the urban bodies' in the district has been extended till April 23 due to the high rate of infection. According to the order, people will be allowed to buy every day essentials during the lockdown.

Despite the provision of 7,000 beds in local hospitals, the district is falling short of providing beds to Covid-19, the order stated.

According to the health department, the district has recorded 87,625 Covid-19 cases, including 1,040 casualties so far. The district currently has 9,848 active cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus indore
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP