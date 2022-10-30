Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Indore News / Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note in MP's Balaghat

Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note in MP's Balaghat

indore news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 03:59 PM IST

The stolen goods were recovered from the bag along with an apology letter from the thief.

The unidentified thief had stolen 10 decorative pieces of silver, including 'chhatras' and other items from a Jain temple. (Representational Image)(HT_PRINT)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

A thief returned silver and brass items stolen from a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district along with an apology letter saying his act caused him sufferings, police said on Sunday.

The unidentified thief had stolen 10 decorative pieces of silver, including 'chhatras' (an umbrella shaped decoration piece), and three brass items from the Shantinath Digambar Jain Temple under Lamta police station limits on October 24, Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Dabar said.

Also Read | Teen abducted, raped by 7 in MP; admin to raze houses of accused

Since then, the police were searching for the culprit, he said. On Friday, members of a Jain family spotted a bag lying in a pit near the panchayat office in Lamta following which they alerted police and the community members, the official said.

Also Read | Two minors dragged by vehicle over ‘theft’ in MP

The stolen goods were recovered from the bag along with an apology letter from the thief, he said. The letter, a photo of which surfaced on social media platforms, stated, “I am seeking an apology for my act. I made a mistake, forgive me. I have suffered a lot after the theft.” Dabar said the police have seized the stolen items and efforts are on to arrest the thief.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP