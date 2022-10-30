Teen abducted, raped by 7 in MP; admin to raze houses of accused

Bhopal/Guna: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by seven people, including her classmate, in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, police said on Saturday, adding that the administration has ordered demolition of houses of three accused.

Three accused, identified as Ramjiwan Meena (21), Sanjay Mali (28) and Mohit Meena (20), were arrested on Saturday, a senior police officer said. Police have also detained two minors in connection with the incident that took place on Friday in Chachauda tehsil.

“The class 10 student went missing on Friday and found unconscious by her father in an abandoned building in the night,” said Guna district collector Frank Noble. “The girl was rushed to a primary health centre from where she was referred to the Guna district hospital.”

The condition of the girl is stated to be stable, the collector said.

Statements of the girl and her father have been recorded and accordingly a first information report (FIR) under sections 376 (rape), 376 D (gang rape), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 363 (abduction), 366 A (procuration of minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered at the Chachauda police station, a senior officer said.

“The girl’s father informed that she did not return from her school on Friday. When he went there to inquire, he found out that she did not attend the school,” said additional director general of police (Gwalior range) D Sreenivas Verma. “He started searching and later found the girl in an unconscious state in an abandoned building near the school.”

In her statement, the girl told the police that the school administration asked her to go home as only a few students had come to the school. “When she was returning, one of her classmates along with three others stopped her and asked her to sit in a car. When she refused, they abducted her, took her to an abandoned building and raped her,” the ADGP said. “Three passersby also raped her when she lost her consciousness.”

The senior officer said that the girl was unable to identify two other accused while five of them were known to her. “Police are trying to identify and nab the two other accused,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, a large number of local residents along with political leaders staged a protest on Saturday afternoon and demanded demolition of houses of all the accused.

The district administration served a notice of demolition of houses to the family members of the three accused — two named and her classmate — saying their houses were constructed on encroached land.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered the police to take swift action in the case. “The rape accused of minor will get only capital punishment,” he told reporters.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath demanded strict action against the accused in the “heinous incident”. “The state government is busy organising events while girls and women are not safe in the state,” he said. “This is heinous incident has exposed the poor law-and-order situation (in the state). I demand strict action against the accused.”

(With inputs from Yogendra Lumba from Guna)

