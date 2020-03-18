Indu Goswami unanimously elected to Rajya Sabha from HP

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:50 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Indu Goswami was unanimously elected to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. She was the only candidate to file nomination paper for the seat which is being vacated by outgoing MP Viplove Thakur.

Wednesday was the last date for withdrawal of nomination and Goswami was given the certificate of election by Vidhan Sabha secretary Yashpal Sharma.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, Goswami expressed gratitude to the party high command and state leadership for reposing faith in her.

She also made an appeal to the people to stay alert and take precautionary measures against coronavirus.

Goswami said that people with resources should come forward and provide masks and sanitisers to the poor who cannot afford such things.

Hailing from Baijnath of Kangra district, Goswami started her career as a student leader. She worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was in-charge of party affairs in Himachal in late 90s.

Goswami served as the chairperson of Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women from 1998 to 2000. She was the chief of state Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha from 2016 to 2019 but quit after differences with the then state party chief Satpal Singh Satti.