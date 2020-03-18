e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Indu Goswami unanimously elected to Rajya Sabha from HP

Indu Goswami unanimously elected to Rajya Sabha from HP

She was the only candidate to file nomination paper for the seat which is being vacated by outgoing MP Viplove Thakur

cities Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presenting a bouquet to Indu Goswami outside the HP Vidhan Sabha in Shimla.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presenting a bouquet to Indu Goswami outside the HP Vidhan Sabha in Shimla.(Deepak Sansta/ HT)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Indu Goswami was unanimously elected to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. She was the only candidate to file nomination paper for the seat which is being vacated by outgoing MP Viplove Thakur.

Wednesday was the last date for withdrawal of nomination and Goswami was given the certificate of election by Vidhan Sabha secretary Yashpal Sharma.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, Goswami expressed gratitude to the party high command and state leadership for reposing faith in her.

She also made an appeal to the people to stay alert and take precautionary measures against coronavirus.

Goswami said that people with resources should come forward and provide masks and sanitisers to the poor who cannot afford such things.

Hailing from Baijnath of Kangra district, Goswami started her career as a student leader. She worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was in-charge of party affairs in Himachal in late 90s.

Goswami served as the chairperson of Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women from 1998 to 2000. She was the chief of state Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha from 2016 to 2019 but quit after differences with the then state party chief Satpal Singh Satti.

top news
PM Modi to address coronavirus issue, measures to combat it on March 19
PM Modi to address coronavirus issue, measures to combat it on March 19
Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March
Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March
Coronavirus vaccine trial incredible achievement in 60 days, says WHO chief
Coronavirus vaccine trial incredible achievement in 60 days, says WHO chief
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,990
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,990
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Coronavirus: Suspected patients defy quarantine, found in train in Palghar
Coronavirus: Suspected patients defy quarantine, found in train in Palghar
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities