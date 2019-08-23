Inferno at plastic goods godown in Ludhiana, no casualty reported

cities

A major fire broke out at a plastic goods godown — Ahuja Enterprises — in New Central Market at Gill Road on Friday. No casualty was reported from the spot but it was a close shave for the labourers working in the premises.

As per the information, the fire broke out at around 10:45am, following which, panic gripped the area as the godown is located in a narrow street.

The owner of another factory — situated at the opposite side of the road — informed the fire brigade about the incident after he saw flames emitting out.

Sub fire officer Atish Rai said, “The fire brigade received the information regarding the incident at 11:15am.Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused in around four hours.”

“No casualty was reported from the spot as the labourers came out safely. However, the building was damaged and the material kept in the building also perished during the incident,” said Rai.

EXPLOSION AT THE SITE

As the blaze spread, an electric transformer situated right outside the godown caught fire leading to an explosion. Black smoke could be seen emanating out of the godown from a distance.

As per information, the factory adjoining to the one were the incident took place is owned by the same person and there is a passage within connecting the two buildings.

The flames also spread to the first floor of adjoining buildings but were immediately doused by the fire brigade.

One of the fire fighters said, “It was a close shave as more damage could have been done had the flames engulfed the adjoining building.”

DAMAGE

The building was damaged in the fire and the shed installed at the second floor also collapsed. The fire brigade was facing a tough time in getting the fire tenders in the narrow street. Also, the police had blocked the entry of other vehicles in the street.

Factory owner Gurcharan Singh said, “The fire broke out due to short circuit at the ground floor. No labourer was injured in the incident but goods and machinery got damaged in the incident.The loss has not been ascertained yet.”

Sources in the fire brigade said that the caller had informed about a transformer catching fire, however, when the officials were on their way, they came to know that a fire had broken out in the plastic factory.

