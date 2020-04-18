Infrastructure work begins across Mumbai Metropolitan Region

cities

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:51 IST

Almost a month after the work for the infrastructure projects came to a standstill owing to the nationwide lockdown, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is implementing most of the projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), said it has resumed works at some of the sites.

Joint metropolitan commissioner BG Pawar said the work on the Kalyan Ring Road and the Rajnouli road overbridge at Bhiwandi have commenced, even as the MMRDA has received the nod to start work for the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) on Friday.

Meanwhile, the work on the Kalanagar flyover is also expected to start from Monday. MMRDA had earlier planned to open the flyover for motorists by next month.

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “We are starting with the work outside Mumbai first. We have 11,000 labourers at different project sites and we are progressing gradually with the work.”

Despite the delay in the infrastructure works owing to the lockdown, Rajeev said MMRDA has worked on major policy decisions in the past one month.

“Since March 9, MMRDA officials have had 85 meetings via video-conferencing. We have finalised our second branding vision document, which enlists all the signages for Metro projects. We have also worked on a transit-oriented development policy. We are aiming to make optimum use of digital tools to continue working,” said Rajeev.

The MMRDA has, however, revised the bidding schedules for at least 10 major projects by a month, owing to the lockdown.

Some of the projects include procurement of rolling stock for the Monorail, a master plan for salt-pan lands in MMR, an urban design master plan for the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and the Mumbai Eye project at Bandra reclamation.