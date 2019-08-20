Inter-Railway Athletics Championship: My coach is my god, says Chandralekha

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:05 IST

Pune: When Chandralekha first took to running, the 22-year-old from Tiruchirappalli did not have a proper sportswear or shoes and no money to spend on a gymnasium. It was her resolve and the support of her father, a farmer, that she blazed to a gold medal in the 100-metre sprint on Tuesday.

The sprinter made her father proud by emerging the fastest women runner in the 100 metre event during the Inter Railway Athletics Championship at Shiv Chhatrapati sport complex in Balewadi.

Chandralekha clocked 11.47 seconds to not only clinch the gold, but also set a new record at railway meet. Previous best was 11.50 seconds by R Mistry of Central Railway in 1998-99.

The silver and bronze were won by Himashree Roy of Eastern Railway (11.63 seconds) and Priyanka Kalagi S of Western Railway (11.67 seconds).

“I am youngest of four sisters. My father worked hard to support my dream of running,” said Chandralekha, who is participating in the event for the first time.

Life was tough for Chandralekha, but getting Francis Sagaya Raj as a coach made her reach her goal in a planned manner. Francis is a 800 metre gold medallist of 2013 Asian Athletics Championship.

“My coach is my god. From providing track suits to taking care of my diet, he is my benefactor in all aspects,” said Chandralekha, who works as a junior clerk in Southern Railway since last one year.

Getting 11.47 seconds was not tough for Chandralekha as this is his personal best which she had achieved in Open Nationals Athletics Championship in Patiala.

“I will try to better my personal best. I am happy that I set a new record in Railways meet on my debut,” said Chandralekha, who will be now focusing on 200 metres.

Chandralekha has a busy schedule ahead as she will be participating in World Railways Athletics Championship to be held in Trutnov, Czech Republic during September 10-13.

Result: Women:

100m: 1. Chandralekha (Southern Railway) 11.47 seconds; 2. Himashree Roy (Eastern Railway) 11.63 seconds; 3. Priyanka Kalagi S (Western Railway) 11.67 seconds

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 21:05 IST