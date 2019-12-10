International Anti-Corruption Day: WhatsApp number launched for public in Haryana

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 01:48 IST

On the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday launched a WhatsApp number for public to report about the incidents of corruption.

The number is 941-789-1064. During a state-level programme held in Panchkula, the CM also announced to set up an anti-corruption cell in his office (CMO) and said that he would make it mandatory for the members of all departments to carry body cameras with them while conducting raids. He said that every member of a raiding team, be it police, excise and taxation, mining, transport or any other department, should keep the body camera on working mode whenever they conduct raids in the future.

A cycle rally was also flagged off by Khattar on the occasion. Participants of the rally were administered a pledge ‘Say no to Corruption’.

On the WhatsApp number launched for the public, one can send video or audio clips related to a corruption-related incident and it will be investigated by the anti-corruption cell in the CMO. A helpline number, 1064, which will remain operational round the clock was also launched. “Any complainant who will submit three correct complaints in a year will be awarded. Such a complainant will have the choice to take the award at a public programme or at his/her residence,” the CM said. A complainant can also send his/her grievances to svb@hry.nic.in.