International Day of Yoga and World Music Day | Activating mind, body & soul with yoga and music!

It might be a coincidence that the International Day of Yoga and the World Music Day fall on the same day (June 21) but at the core, both yoga and music blend well. Experts say both are therapeutical and work on overall wellness — of mind, body and soul.

Isheeta Arora who has done PhD in Bhagwad Gita and Patanjali Yog Sutra and is a guest faculty in the department of yoga and alternative medicine, Lucknow University, said, “In yoga, we activate the seven chakras in our body and this has a direct link to seven surs (SaReGaMaPaDhNi). While performing yoga we activate these chakras one after another and music also does the same activation. When music and yoga are combined then the chakra gets activated faster which in turn heals the body and makes it healthy besides working on mental peace. Both work towards activating the parasympathetic system.”

In yogic science too, naad yoga deals with yoga of sound. “Naad means sound or flow of consciousness. So, naad yoga is a mystic practice of deep listening and cultivating receptivity. It is a way to attain a higher state of consciousness by tuning into cosmic sounds. Naad yoga is also known as laya yoga in which the aim is to learn harmonisation with the sound,” said naad yoga guru Meenal Nigam.

Yoga is performed across the globe and on music of different forms. “We have meditative music from different parts of the world. Yoga and music may not have a direct connection, but they blend well provided the music is not loud. Soothing music goes well with yogic kriyas but as a practitioner for 12 years I feel yoga is a kind of music in itself, it’s so rhythmic,” said Sachin Rajvansh, an Iyengar yoga trainer.

Yoga is also closely linked with dance forms. Kathak guru Pt Anuj Mishra, who also plays tabla and sings, said, “It’s Mahadev or Lord Shiv from where yoga and all the nine classical dance forms have originated. If we talk of kathak, which we practice, the yogic mudras are an integral part of our dance posture and help build stamina, performing dance chakkars and body balancing. I can say as a kathak dancer, tabla player and vocalist that rizyaaz in dance and practice of yoga have a lot of similarities.”