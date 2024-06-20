International Day of Yoga | More than craze, yoga is becoming a way of life!

The state capital is set to witness mass yoga events all over the city on the International Day of Yoga on Friday (June 21). Yoga enthusiasts performing Iyengar yoga at a city gym

Each year yoga sessions are increasing and parks, fitness centers, yoga studios are seeing more people take interest in this ancient Indian technique that combines physical exercises, breathing techniques and meditation for overall wellbeing.

That is why personal yoga trainers are now in great demand and so are the various forms like power yoga, Iyenger yoga, hat yoga, aeriel yoga, aqua yoga and others. Let us take a look at this growing craze.

Expert Sachin Rajvansh who practices Padma Bhushan BKS Iyengar’s yoga form with students says, “We practice the pure form of yoga which has been developed further with the use of props that simplify practicing techniques for trainers. We work on body alignment, correct postures and mental peace which in turn works on the internal organs.” He however cautions that before one must check the credentials of the trainer befo-re signing him up. Rajvansh has trained under Jeet Selal and Dr Awadhesh Sharma

Trainer Rajni Mandhyan who runs C3 Physio, Golf City, will be performing aqua yoga at The Centrum on Friday. “It’s hat yoga that we do in a swimming pool. Water has the quality of resistance and when we do yoga against it, it helps strengthen our body and lungs and in turn works on breathing, internal and muscle building,” she says.

UP Body Building and Fitness Association president Sajid Ahmed Qureshi, who runs many gyms, says: “More than a craze, yoga has become a way of life. All our Fusion Fitness centres in Lucknow have yoga classes and demand is such that it runs in multiple batches. The best thing is everyone can do it and then as they gain fitness people can do other regimes like cardio, zumba and bodybuilding.”

Sushma Vaish, who runs a girl’s hostel, says her morning walker group has hired a trainer and males-females from across groups do yoga daily. “Bahut accha lagta hai. I was doing morning walks for a long time but after joining yoga it feels good,” she adds.

Power Yoga trainer Mohit Singh will conduct a mega session at Kalyan Mandap on Friday. “I received training under guru-shishya parampara and it has been 22 years. From my experience, I conclude that people should train under an expert as it is about anatomy, physiology and psychology as well. YouTube gyan is good for basics but treatment ke liye doctor ke paas hi jana padta hai...chemist se kaam nahi chalta! Best thing is, people are getting aware