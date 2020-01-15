International wrestler complains of encroachment near her house, threatens to return medals

cities

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 18:35 IST

International wrestler Indu Tomar, who won a silver medal in the Under-23 National Wrestling Championship in 2018 and has also represented India at the Junior Asian Wrestling Championship, 2015 and the Junior World Wrestling Championship, 2014, approached the district magistrate of Meerut on Tuesday, alleging encroachment of a passage near her house in Mundali area.

The wrestler claimed that she had been complaining about the issue to the local authorities for the past two months but no action was taken. She said that if the matter remained unresolved, she would return her medals as a gesture of protest.

Tomar has won 10 medals at the national level, including a bronze at the All India Universities’ Wrestling Championship of 2018, gold medals at the 2017 Senior Nationals and the 2015 Junior Nationals, and a silver at the 2014 Junior Nationals.

After reaching the office of DM Anil Dhingra, she submitted a letter in which she said that a neighbour had encroached a passage near her house in Maukhas village, under the limits of the Mundali police station area, and was trying to erect a wall on it.

“Despite repeated complaints, nothing has happened. If no action is taken, I will return my medals as a mark of protest,” said the 22-year-old in her letter.

The wrestler also alleged that the neighbour was harassing her and her family because they had raised their voice against his actions. She further claimed that the cops of Mundali Police Station were troubling her family.

However, when contacted, Vinod Kumar, station house officer of Mundali police station, said, “This matter falls under the tehsil and administrative authorities. Nothing of this sort has been brought to our notice.”

Tomar handed over her complaint to the additional city magistrate Sunita Singh. Speaking about the complaint, Singh said, “Tomar claims that the passage near her house has been encroached. She has asked for demarcation of boundaries. A probe has been initiated and necessary action will be taken.”

Utkarsha Tyagi