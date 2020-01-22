Interstate gang of vehicle-lifters busted, one held with 14 luxury cars

cities

An interstate gang of car-lifters was busted with the arrest of one of its members during a check-post at Ghurakwind village, under Bhikhiwind sub-division of the district, police said on Wednesday. Fourteen luxury cars have been recovered from the accused, Jaideep Singh, alias Jai, of Burhchand village. These had been lifted from Uttar Pradesh (UP), Haryana and Delhi.

The recovered vehicles are two Toyota Fortuner; three Hyundai Creta; three Maruti Suzuki Brezza; two Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire; two Maruti Suzuki Swift VDI; and one each of Hyundai i-20; Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Innova.

Two other gang members have been identified as Balbir Singh, alias Babbi, of Golden Avenue in Amritsar, and Dharminder Singh, alias Gora, of Wara Telia village in Tarn Taran. Four gang members remain unidentified. Police claim the gang had been selling these stolen vehicles in Amritsar and Tarn Taran district on low prices.

SP (investigation) Jagjit Singh Walia said a team of the crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of Tarn-Taran police led-by sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh was patrolling in Bhikhwind area when a tip-off was received.

“The informer told the team that a member of the vehicle lifters’ gang was on its way from Burhchand village to Amritsar for selling a stolen car. Immediately, a barricade was installed near the Ghurakwind village during which a Mahindra Scorpio SUV was stopped for checking that the accused, Jaideep, was driving. He failed to produce any papers of the SUV,” the SP said, adding, “At the instance of Jaideep, we recovered five more cars from his home. Four cars have been recovered from Dharminder Singh’s home, and four from Balbir Singh’s house.”

A case under Sections 379 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Kacha Pakka police station.