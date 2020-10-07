e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Investment scam: Couple dupe people of ₹80 lakh in Thane

Investment scam: Couple dupe people of ₹80 lakh in Thane

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:22 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

The Naupada police have booked a couple for allegedly duping several people to the tune of ₹80 lakh by assuring them better interest on their investments compared to banks or other financial institutes.

The accused Manoj Pawar and his wife Monica, are absconding. The complainant Nirmala Rajput, 47, a teacher said that the accused lured investors and operated a ponzi scheme by the name Ganesh Fund. The scheme promised people good returns in exchange for their hard-earned money.

According to Rajput, in 2018, she got in touch with Pawar through some common friends to explore more business opportunities and investment benefits. She decided to invest in the scheme told suggested by Pawar along with a few of her friends.

Naupada police officers said, “More than 42 residents from Thane have invested in the schemes suggested by Pawar, the total fraud is worth ₹80.35 lakh. Recently when people started asking their money back, the accused couple fled from their residence in Thane. Their office is also closed. We have registered a case under IPC section 420, 406 and further search has been started for the accused.”

top news
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Watson’s fifty in vain, KKR win by 10 runs
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Watson’s fifty in vain, KKR win by 10 runs
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
‘No govt ever invoked sedition after rape’: Congress to Yogi Adityanath
‘No govt ever invoked sedition after rape’: Congress to Yogi Adityanath
Watch: Doctors, nurses at Delhi Covid hospital protest over long-due salaries
Watch: Doctors, nurses at Delhi Covid hospital protest over long-due salaries
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In