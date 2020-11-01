e-paper
Home / Cities / Islamic centre’s signage defaced, FIR registered

Islamic centre’s signage defaced, FIR registered

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Alleged members of the Hindu Sena defaced the signage outside the India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC) on Sunday, police said, adding an FIR has been registered suo-motu.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said an FIR was registered at the Tughlaq Road police station against unknown persons under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007.

“A police team spotted the defaced signage while patrolling the neighbourhood on Sunday morning. There is no CCTV camera installed around the board. The name of a right-wing organisation is mentioned on the objectionable poster pasted on the signage. We will probe the involvement of its members,” said the officer.

Earlier in the day, Hindu Sena released a statement owning up the responsibility for the act. Photographs of the defaced board went viral on social media on Sunday.

Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said that in the morning he learnt that some members of their organisation had defaced the signage during a protest at the India Islamic Cultural Centre on Sunday morning. “Muslims in cities like Bhopal and Mumbai have been protesting against the France government’s response to Islamic terrorism. This has been happening despite our Prime Minister and our people extending support to France at this hour. We believe that members of the IICC should have come out with a statement condemning the protests in India. Since they did not, it is clear that they too were supporting the protest,” he said.

Referring to the defacement, SM Khan, vice president of IICC, said the incident was unfortunate. “It was an unfortunate incident and we brought it to the notice of local authorities. Our board will meet to decide on the course of legal action. IICC is a place which believes in inter-faith dialogue, deliberation and promotes national integrity. To say we support any act of terror is ridiculous.”

