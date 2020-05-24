e-paper
J&K admn deploys officers to assist coronavirus mitigation efforts

The Jammu, Srinagar and Leh airports have made elaborate arrangements for the resumption of domestic flights.

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 17:08 IST
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
In an effort to ensure effective Covid-19 mitigation measures in view of resumption of air services in the country, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has deployed Jammu MC commissioner Avny Lavasa and vice-chairman of Jammu Development Authority, Babila Rakwal for assisting deputy commissioner Sushma Chauhan in making arrangements and handling of returning passengers.

As per the order issued in this regard by the general administration department, director of Kashmir industries and commerce Mahmood Shah and vice-chairman of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority Tufail Mattoo have also been deployed to assist the principal secretary of Housing and Urban Development (nodal officer, Srinagar Airport) in this regard.

Pertinently, the officers have been deployed in addition to their own duties.

The Jammu, Srinagar and Leh airports have made elaborate arrangements for the resumption of domestic flights.

Like in other parts of the country, the passenger flights from the Jammu, Srinagar and Leg airports, which are managed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), were suspended with effect from March 25 when the nationwide lockdown came into force to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh announced that domestic flights would resume from May 25 onwards in a calibrated manner and Airport Authority of India has issued standard operating procedures (SOP) to the airport operators across the country.

