J&K admn notifies domicile rules for jobs, other privileges

Updated: May 18, 2020 21:43 IST

The administration on Monday notified Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020.

These Rules prescribe the procedure for issuance of domicile certificate which has been made the basic eligibility condition for appointment to any post under the Union territory following amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act, 2010.

Under the domicile rules, all those persons and their children who have resided for 15 years in J&K or have studied for seven years and appeared in Class 10 or 12 examinations in an educational institution in the UT are eligible for grant of domicile. Children of central government officials, All India Service Officers, officials of PSUs and autonomous body of the Centre, Public Sector Banks, officials of statutory bodies, central universities and recognised research institutes of the Union government, who have served in the UT for a total period of 10 years will also be eligible for domicile status in the UT. Besides, all those migrants and their children who are registered with relief and rehabilitation commissioner will be granted a domicile certificate. Children of those residents of Jammu and Kashmir who reside outside the Union territory in connection with their employment of business or other professional or vocational reasons have also become eligible for grant of domicile status.

The rules provide a simple and time-bound procedure for the issuance of the domicile certificate so that no one is put to any inconvenience. There shall be a timeline of 15 days for issuance of the certificate after which the applicant shall be free to approach an Appellate Authority.

The decision of the appellate authority shall be binding upon the issuing authority and the orders of the authority are to be complied within seven days, failing which the defaulting officer shall be liable for a penalty of ₹50,000 out of their salary.

Kashmiri migrants can get the Domicile certificate on the production of either a PRC or a certificate of registration of migrants.

The government has also constituted a committee to accelerate recruitment to government vacancies and to ensure transparency, inclusiveness, and speed and that the committee has been asked to identify the vacancies for being filled up on an immediate basis with priority to Class IV vacancies. The committee will also ensure that necessary sanctions are obtained, rules are notified and any hitches in the recruitment process are removed.