J&K admn revokes PSA detention of 31 prisoners lodged in Srinagar jail

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 21:57 IST

As the Covid -19 positive cases witnessed a rise in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory administration has revoked Public Safety Act (PSA) of 31 prisoners, who are detained at Central jail, Srinagar.

There have been appeals from leaders of mainstream political parties and social groups urging central government for the release of the detained persons, especially those who have been detained ahead of revocation of Article 370 in August.

DG Prisons, V K Singh told Hindustan Times that J&K home department has revoked the PSA of 31 prisoners. “We are in process of releasing them,’’ he said.

There are dozens of people who are under detention since August 5, including former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and six other political leaders. However, it’s not clear whether they will also be released in coming days. Recently, Hurriyat Conference had also demanded the release of political prisoners in the wake of covid -19.

Soon after his release after eight months, NC vice president Omar Abdullah had urged the central government to release the prisoners and also shifting of the prisoners from different jails in the country.

Families of prisoners and detainees from Kashmir lodged in jails outside the region have also been demanding their release since the coronavirus outbreak.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy informed Parliament in December last year that 261 prisoners belonging to Jammu and Kashmir are currently lodged in different jails of Uttar Pradesh (234) and Haryana (27). Besides, he also said, 3,248 prisoners are in jails across Jammu and Kashmir.