J&K bags three coveted national panchayat awards

Best welfare practices by panchayats Rathal and Badakana in Rajouri and Meej in Pulwama bring laurels to UT

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 19:53 IST
HT Correspondent, Jammu
Representational photo
         

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has been conferred with three prestigious Deen Dayal Upadhyay Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) awards for its outstanding contribution to the socio-economic development of the gram panchayats across the Union territory.

The awards conferred by the panchayati raj ministry were given to three villages in districts Rajouri and Pulwama.

Rathal and Badakana in Rajouri and Meej in Pulwama were adjudged the best performing panchayats in recognition of their work in improving the delivery of services to the public including sanitation, natural resource management, maintaining record, construction of PMAY(G) houses, data management, implementation of agriculture-related schemes, electricity coverage etc.

The J&K administration was earlier awarded three national awards – Nanaji Deshmukhh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar, Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award, Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award – by the Union ministry appreciating the good work done at different levels in the UT.

Hailing the efforts of the department and sarpanches of these panchayats, secretary rural development and panchayati raj department Sheetal Nanda said, “These panchayats have adopted best practices in all the parameters, including providing piped water to the residents, maintaining record, giving scholarships to eligible students, providing employment to poor and marginalised residents etc. She urged the other panchayats of the UT to emulate their best practices for the welfare of the general masses.

She congratulated sarpanches Sobia Shaheen of Badakana, Abdul Rehman of Rathal and Naseer Ahmad Khanday of Meej. Nanda also hailed the efforts of the concerned district panchayat officers Abdul Khabir and Mir Nasrool Hilal Jerri for their tireless dedication in achieving this feat.

