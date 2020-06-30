e-paper
J&K police chief, BSF IGP visit IB in Samba to review security setup

Jun 30, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and senior BSF officials on Tuesday visited forward areas along the International Border (IB) in Samba district to review the security arrangements ahead of rainy season, an official said.

The DGP also rewarded the Border Security Force (BSF) team who shot down a Pakistani drone, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and seven grenades, in Kathua district last week.

Singh was accompanied by inspector general of BSF, Jammu, NS Jamwal and other senior officers. They visited border areas including the Basantar river bed to review the close coordination between BSF, police and other civil agencies in view of the rainy season, a spokesperson of the force said.

The group also supervised the flood protection works on the Basantar river bed. Singh emphasised on ensuring real-time, close coordination between border guarding forces, civil agencies and local police to smoothly address the problems and concerns of civilians.

Meanwhile, Jamwal briefed the DGP about the BSF’s domination in the Basantar river bed area and Singh praised the hard work put in by the security personnel to guard a difficult border, the spokesperson said.

