Jai Ram lays foundation stones worth ₹193 crore in Ghumarwin

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 21:53 IST

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday laid foundation stones of different developmental projects cumulatively worth ₹190 crore in Ghumarwin, Bilaspur.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “The state government is working on ensuring equitable and balanced development of the state with special focus on areas that have remained neglected so far due to one reason or the other.”

The CM inaugurated an additional accommodation at the Public Works Department Rest House that was built at cost of ₹ 72 lakh. He laid foundation stones of ₹53.32-crore lift water supply schemes for the constituency under the Jal Jeevan Mission, ₹21.17-crore mini-secretariat Building at Ghumarwin, ₹6.5 crore science block at Government College Ghumarwin, ₹4.35 crore multi-purpose hall in Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) Ghumarwin, ₹2.51 crore school building of Government Senior Secondary School, Bharari, ₹2.39 crore augmentation work of 33/11 KV manned sub-station Naswal under HPSEB Ltd. and ₹1.33 crore construction of an e-library hall in Swami Vivekananda Government Degree College, Ghumarwin. He also laid the foundation stone of the municipal council parking at Ghumarwin that will cost ₹4.46 crore.

Jai Ram Thakur also performed laid the foundation stones for up gradation of Dadhol Ladraur Road via Bharari that will cost ₹82 crore, upgradation of Rohal Khad to Ghandalwin road via Lehri Sarail that will cost ₹5.5 crore and Mehra Nain Jalaun Pangwara Talai Takrehra Road that will cost ₹2.52 crore.