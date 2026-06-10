10 cops suspended over illegal firecracker factory fire: Jaipur Police

Jaipur police commissioner Sachin Mittal on Wednesday suspended ten police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO) of Kho Nagorian police station, following an illegal firecracker factory fire on Tuesday that killed at least eight people including a child. A view of a firecracker warehouse after a massive fire broke out in the Khoh Nagoriyan area at around 11 a.m., in Jaipur on Tuesday. (ANI)

Acting on a preliminary inquiry, the commissioner ordered immediate action against negligent officials and directed a city-wide crackdown on illegal firecracker storage and manufacturing units.

According to officials, based on an interim investigation report, Kho Nagorian SHO Omprakash Matwa, along with head constable Ashok, constables Ramavatar, Dinesh, Asif, Harendra, and Ashok, were suspended. In addition, deputy commissioner of police (East) Ranjita Sharma had earlier suspended ASI Amar Singh and head Constable Pappu Ram immediately after the incident.

Commissioner Mittal said that additional police commissioner (Crime) Ajay Singh has been assigned the responsibility of conducting a fair, transparent, and comprehensive investigation into the incident.

A special inquiry committee has been formed to examine all aspects of the case, including the role of involved officials and compliance with safety norms. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

He directed all district police officials to conduct special surveys and inspection drives targeting illegally operating factories, warehouses, firecracker storage units, and other high-risk establishments. Detailed reports are to be prepared, and immediate legal action must be taken in cases of violations.

Beat officers and police personnel are instructed to carry out door-to-door surveys to identify illegal storage and manufacturing of explosives and firecrackers. Strict action will be taken against those involved in such illegal activities, and compliance reports must be submitted within the stipulated timeframe.

The commissioner stressed that preventing recurrence of such incidents is the administration’s top priority. Regular monitoring and review of safety standards will be ensured, and the Jaipur police remains fully committed to protecting public life and property.

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Investigation has widened beyond Rajasthan, with police teams raiding Delhi, Farrukhabad and other locations in search of absconding factory operator Firoz and building owner Yakoob.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that Firoz allegedly sourced firecrackers and explosive materials from Delhi and brought them to Jaipur for packaging and distribution. Investigators suspect that he was operating more than one illegal unit and had previously faced action at his premises in Delhi. Following this, Firoz and his associate Wasim allegedly shifted their operations to Jaipur.

According to police, the building where the explosion occurred belongs to brothers Yakoob and Qayyum, residents of Jaipur’s Ghatgate area. The property had reportedly been rented to Delhi-based Firoz around six years ago.

Investigators also found evidence suggesting that electricity connections at the premises were being used irregularly for factory operations.