10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
JAIPUR: Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign on August 12, officials said.
Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event.
Additional chief secretary, school education department, Pawan Kumar Goyal said that with the aim to inculcate the feeling of patriotism among the students, under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, all government and non-government schools of the state will organise the event on August 12 at 10.15 am where school students will sing patriotic songs.
As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state’s main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. At the district level, the in-charge ministers will be chief guests
More than 10 million students of classes IX to XII of 66,000 government schools and 50,000 private schools will participate.
“About one crore school students are proposed to participate in the patriotic singing program, which is likely to set a world record,” he claimed.
Landslide in ghat section between Lonavla and Karjat sends train ops into tizzy
Train operations on the Pune-Mumbai route were thrown out-of-gear for more than two hours following a major landslide in the ghat section between Lonavla and Karjat at 12.50 am on Friday. Due to heavy rainfall, boulders and muck fell at km 111/800 on the 'up' line between the Nagnath-Palasdhari section at Lonavla and the ghat section at Karjat. The location is cutting of height 8 to 9 metre and in approach of tunnel number 26.
Pastor of Seawoods church arrested for molesting minor girls
A pastor of a Seawoods-based church has been arrested by NRI Coastal police following a complaint registered by Thane District Women and Child Welfare Department. On August 5, Thane District Women and Child Protection officer, Suvarna Jadhav, along with representatives of Thane Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Cell and Yuva Child Line, visited Bethel Gospel Pentecostal Church at Seawoods Sector 48 based on a written letter they received.
"Economic revolution": TN CM M K Stalin on free bus travel for women in state
The ruling DMK's key initiative aimed at women, providing them free bus travel, should not be confined to a "narrow" aspect of freebies but it is an economic revolution, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday. The scheme has ensured an 8-12 per cent savings for the families of the beneficiaries, he said while chairing the third meeting of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission here.
Islamic Centre holds ‘Trianga Yatra’ to mark 75th I-Day celebrations
Islamic Centre of India here organised 'Trianga Yatra' led by its chairman Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali on Friday as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 75th Independence Day of the country. Several Muslim youths participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra' led by Mahali. Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli said that our national flag teaches us our duties towards our country.
BJP, SP run parallel Tiranga campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, target each other
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a parallel Tiranga (tricolour) campaign —one by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its government in the state and the other by the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party. The BJP government had announced its “Har Ghar Tiranga (national flag on every home)” campaign from August 13 to 15 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of India's independence).
