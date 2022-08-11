10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official

JAIPUR: Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign on August 12, officials said.

Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event.

Additional chief secretary, school education department, Pawan Kumar Goyal said that with the aim to inculcate the feeling of patriotism among the students, under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, all government and non-government schools of the state will organise the event on August 12 at 10.15 am where school students will sing patriotic songs.

As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state’s main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. At the district level, the in-charge ministers will be chief guests

More than 10 million students of classes IX to XII of 66,000 government schools and 50,000 private schools will participate.

“About one crore school students are proposed to participate in the patriotic singing program, which is likely to set a world record,” he claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON