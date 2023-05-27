Another student dies by suicide in Kota; fifth this month

A 16-year-old girl, who was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG), allegedly died by suicide at her uncle’s house in Rajasthan’s Kota district, police said on Saturday. This incident marks the fifth suspected suicide in Kota this month.

Kota deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Shankar Lal said the girl had been living with her uncle, a government servant, since she was in Class VI. She recently joined a private coaching institute in Class XI. Her parents reside in Tonk district, Shankar Lal said.

The DSP said the incident occurred on Saturday morning when the family members had gone out.

Shankar Lal said that a purported suicide note found at the scene stated, “No one is responsible for my death.”

Preliminary investigations suggest that study pressure may have been the cause of her death, the DSP added.

Saturday’s incident comes after another 16-year-old student preparing for NEET was found hanging from a ceiling fan in Kota on Wednesday. So far this year, nine students have died by suicide, and two have made attempts in Kota. The suicides have been attributed to mental stress and the pressure of studies. Last year, 15 coaching students died by suicide in Kota.

Kota is known as India’s coaching capital, with an estimated 225,000 students undergoing coaching for admissions to medical and engineering colleges. Since 2011, 121 students have died by suicide in Kota.

The rising number of suicides has raised concerns about the coaching process, admission procedures, and the overall preparation for competitive exams at these coaching centres.

In response to these cases, the state government is introducing a bill to regulate coaching institutes. The bill includes provisions such as conducting an aptitude test for competitive exams before enrolling in a coaching institute, discouraging the glorification of toppers, and mandating auditing of the institute’s financial statements.

In a reply to a question raised by an MLA, the home department stated that 52 students in Kota had committed suicide in the last four years (2019-2022).

The department believes that the reasons behind these suicides include a lack of confidence due to low scores, high expectations from parents, and physical and mental stress related to studies. The department also mentioned other contributing factors, such as financial difficulties, blackmail, and love affairs based on police investigations.

Psychologists also believe the same the major factor is stress, which leads to depression, and further could lead to suicide.

Dr Chandra Shekhar Sushil, senior professor and head of the psychiatric department at Kota government hospital, stated the major factor is stress, which leads to depression, which further could lead to suicide.

The reason for stress can be many such as the children do not want to become doctors or engineers but under parents’ pressure, they start preparing.

“In Kota, toppers from across the country come to study. The children coming might be toppers of respective state or district but here they lag behind, which affects them adversely,” he said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

