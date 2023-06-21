2 constables suspended for alleged role in rape, murder of girl: Rajasthan Police

Two police constables were suspended in Rajasthan for their alleged role in the rape and murder of Dalit girl in Bikaner district, said police. The constables were suspended while the key accused remains absconding. (Representative file image)

The body of the 21-year-old girl was found in an isolated place in Khajuwala area of the district on Tuesday.

Police said the family members of the girl had named three persons including two constables in the complaint.

The constables were suspended while the key accused remains absconding, police said.

Also Read: Assam: 62-year-old man arrested for raping minor girl, sent to police custody

Police said the girl and the primary accused were known to each other, which was established with the call records.

Demanding arrests of all the accused, the family members along with villagers held a dharna and not allowing authorities to conduct post mortem.

Meanwhile, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has cornered the government on the incident and alleged involvement of police personnel.

Leader of the Opposition, Rajendra Rathore posted on his official Twitter account saying that the involvement of policemen in the incident of rape and murder of a girl in Khajuwala, Bikaner is a blot on the face of the government.

Rathore said suspension of the constables is a mere formality, due to which the family members of the girl are resentful towards the police administration. It is unfortunate that till now both, the accused constables have not been arrested.

“I demand the state government to take strictest action against the guilty policemen in this case and arrest them.”