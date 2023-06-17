Assam: 62-year-old man arrested for raping minor girl, sent to police custody

A 62-year-old man was arrested in Assam’s Karimganj district on Thursday for allegedly raping a minor girl multiple times and threatening to kill her, police said, adding that he was produced before the court on Friday which sent him to custody. (Representative Photo)

Police said that a complaint was filed by the family members of the minor girl at the Girishganj police outpost under North Karimganj constituency on Wednesday night and the accused was arrested the next day while he was trying to abscond.

According to the parents of the rape survivor, on Wednesday evening, when the girl was at home alone, the man forcibly allegedly entered the house and raped her multiple times.

“We were not at home. He is our neighbour and he was following us, we believe. In the past also he gave her indecent proposal and tried to abduct her,” said the parents.

According to the parents, the man, who used to stay in a Middle-East country, returned home two years back and has attempted assault on minor girls in the area. A meeting was also held in the village to confront him after which he apologized and said such a thing will never happen again, according to the parents.

Police said that they have registered a case at Karimganj police station under section 376(3) (raping woman/girl repeatedly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section-6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

The accused was produced before the court on Friday evening and he has been sent to police custody. The girl was admitted to a public health centre on Wednesday night and under police’s observation, her mandatory medical tests were conducted, police said.

“It has been found that she was raped and we have recorded statements of both (minor and accused),” said police.