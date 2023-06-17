Rajasthan: Minor detained for raping 10-year-old girl in Bharatpur

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour, who is also a minor on Friday night in Bharatpur, police said, adding the accused has been detained. (Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place around 10pm on Friday. The accused abducted the minor girl and took her to an isolated place where she was raped, he later fled the spot said police.

Police said a complaint was registered against two persons by the family members of the rape survivor. The family got to know about the incident when the minor girl came home crying and injured, said police.

A 15-year-old boy, the key accused, was arrested after a raid, said police.

Police said the minor girl was taken to the district hospital in Bharatpur where she underwent treatment and was discharged on Saturday after medical examination.

Jay Prakash, station house officer, Jurahara police station, they have registered a complaint under sections 323 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The girl is out of danger and discharged from the hospital while police have taken legal action against the main accused,” said Prakash.