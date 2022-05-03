Jodhpur tense on Eid after clashes, cops among many injured; CM appeals for calm
Two groups clashed in Jodhpur town’s Jalori Gate area late on Monday after a dispute over raising religious flags in the area ahead of Eid, prompting authorities to suspend internet services and issue appeals for peace. Four police personnel were among those injured while trying to disperse the stone-pelting mob, police said in Jodhpur, the home town of chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Fresh clashes were reported on Tuesday morning.
Gehlot appealed for peace, saying it was unfortunate that the clash between two groups has led to tension. “The administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs,” the chief minister tweeted.
Communal tension broke out again after offering namaz at Eidgah near Jalori gate on Tuesday morning. Police said some stone pelting took place again in the morning and some vehicles were damaged.
Police said the situation is under control and the adequate force has been deployed to maintain law and order.
The precise trigger for the communal tension is still unclear.
Police said the incident took place at about 11.30pm when some people were installing religious flags ahead of Eid at Jalori gate, a commercial area in the heart of the city.
Some people objected to the flags, which led to heated exchange of words and clashes. News agency ANI said some miscreants removed some flags that had been put up.
As news spread in the area, scores of people came on the streets. Police officers said local officials appeared to have managed to settle the issue and dispersed the crowd by about 12.30-1am but people regrouped later and started throwing stones at each other, and the police.
The police used force and tear gas shells to disperse the unruly mob and barricaded the entire Jalori gate area was barricaded.
According to an order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, all internet services were suspended in Jodhpur from 1am.
-
Bengaluru: Female friends sedate, rob 30-year-old woman of ₹4 lakh jewellery
A 30-year-old Bengaluru woman was looted in broad daylight as two of Sowbhagya's “friends” stole ₹4 lakh worth of jewellery from her residence at Hosakerehalli on April 27. As per the complainant, B Sowbhagya, the two women had given her a cold drink laced with sedatives, making her unconscious and stealing her valuables. Of the two, one, she identifies as her friend.
-
PSI scam: Main protestor named as accused
After learning that the results of last October's PSI recruitment exams will be discarded and a fresh exam will be conducted, several PSI exam candidates protested at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday, demanding posting orders. Another protestor, identified as Rachana Hanumanta from North Karnataka, is also named in the FIR.
-
86 Chandigarh administration services go online
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday launched 86 e-services of various allied departments of the Chandigarh administration. The services launched include 23 of the excise and taxation department; 22 Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and five non-DBT services; 17 of the transport department; eight of the Chandigarh Housing Board; and five each of the Estate Office and labour department.
-
Non-payment of entry fee: Chandigarh admn slaps show-case notices on Uber, Ola
{Non-payment of entry fee} The State Transport Authority has served show-cause notices on taxi aggregators Uber and Ola for non-payment of entry fee worth ₹1.34 crore despite reminders. The entry fee is to be paid by their taxis, which are registered in Punjab and Haryana, when they enter Chandigarh. Uber and Ola were granted aggregator licence to operate taxi services in Chandigarh under UT's On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2017.
-
Unidentified man crushed under canter in Dera Bassi
An unidentified person was crushed under a canter near Mubarakpur village, falling under Dera Bassi police station, on late Sunday evening. The victim died on the spot. Investigating officer Rajinder Kumar said the incident took place around 8.30 pm near the bridge in Mubarakpur. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for identification, the cop added.
