23-year-old mentally challenged woman gangraped in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

A 23-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly gangraped in Udaipur, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 8.30pm at the Surajgarh area of Gogunda on Sunday when three motorcycle-borne men allegedly abducted the victim on a motorcycle and took her to an isolated place where they allegedly gangraped her and fled the spot.

“The relatives of the woman started searching her. A day later they informed the police after which Gogunda police started searching for her and found her on the roadside,” said a police officer.

He added that an investigation in the matter has been initiated.