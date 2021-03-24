Girl attempts suicide after ‘uncle’ rapes her in Ludhiana

A 17-year-old girl attempted to commit suicide after being raped by a 43-year-old man whom she addressed as uncle, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been arrested on the charges of sexual assault and clicking obscene pictures of the victim.

Due to the ordeal, the victim is said to have missed one of her final exams as well.

As per the complaint filed by the parents of the girl, the accused is a resident of Chomo village in Adampur.

The Daba police, under whose jurisdiction the crime took place, have registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused under sections 376 (2) (n) – (committing rape repeatedly on the same woman), 506 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said.

The victim is a student of Class 11.

She used to live with her maternal grandparents in Jalandhar and the accused was a tenant there.

The girl used to call him ‘mama’ (maternal uncle) as the accused is a foster brother of her mother.

The victim told the police that in May 2020, when schools were shut down due to the lockdown after the coronavirus outbreak, her parents had brought her back to Ludhiana.

In August 2020, the accused visited them, but her parents were not at home.

The accused then mixed some sedatives in her cold drink after which she lost consciousness.

On gaining senses, she realised that she was raped. When she confronted the accused, he raped her again and also clicked lewd pictures of hers. The accused then threatened her with dire consequences if she shared anything with her parents.

The victim added that in September 2020 also, the accused had come to her house and on finding her alone, sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

He also came in October 2020, but on finding her parents at home, returned after meeting them, she told the police.

During his visit to the victim’s house in November, the accused found that the girl was planning to visit a market to buy books.

He offered to accompany her to the market, but took her to an unidentified place and again raped her.

He committed the same crime in February 2021 as well, the victim said.

She said that on March 16, she had an exam for which she had gone to her grandparents’ village in Jalandhar a day before.

She told the police that she was “too disturbed” after seeing the accused around her in the house. She did not take the exam on March 16 and attempted to commit suicide by consuming some poisonous substance the next day.

Woman beaten up by husband for ‘not being pretty’

A resident of Partap Singh Wala, Humbran Road, along with his relatives, thrashed his wife allegedly for not being pretty. According to the complainant, her husband and some male relatives also molested her.

The PAU police have booked her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and two others on assault and molestation charges.

In her complaint, the 36-year-old woman stated that she had got married to the accused on June 26, 2019. It was her second marriage after her divorce from her first husband.

The woman added that her husband, who is a DJ, had started assaulting her soon after the marriage. He complained that she was not pretty and he married her under pressure from his family.

The woman added that on March 16, her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and two others assaulted her, while she was molested as well.

ASI Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case the case, said that an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

A hunt is on to nab him, he added.