3 including Rajasthan factory owner die after nitrogen gas leaks from tanker

JAIPUR: Three people were killed and more than 50 were hospitalised after toxic nitrogen gas leaked from a factory running illegally in Rajasthan’s Beawar city late on Monday, people aware of the matter said. Rescuers check the nitrogen gas leak from a tanker parked inside an acid factory in Rajasthan's Beawar (PTI)

“The incident took place at around 10.30pm on Monday night when the regulator of a nitrogen tanker on the factory premises leaked, following which the gas spread in the vicinity,” said Beawar superintendent of police (SP) Shyam Singh.

Police said that the factory was located in a populated area at Badhia in Beawar.

“At least 53 people either fainted or suffered burning sensation in their eyes, following which they were rushed to the hospital,” the SP said.

Among the deceased was 47-year-old Sunil Singhal, the factory owner who rushed back to the premises after being told about the leak. “He successfully fixed the regulator. However, soon he fainted on the spot, following which he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” Singh added.

Later, two other area residents, identified as Daya Ram (52) and Narendra Solanki (40), also succumbed while undergoing treatment, said police.

Two patients, Babu Lal (54) and Laxmi Devi (62), have been shifted to Jaipur.

A local resident, Nandeshwar Kumar, told reporters that he was on his way home when everyone smelled a strong odour. “Suddenly our eyes started burning. It took us a while to realise that some gas had leaked from the factory. We immediately fled the area. Later, I alerted the police control room.”

Beawar district collector Mahendra Khadgawat said a rescue team was sent from the local municipality to evacuate houses in the vicinity of the factory. “Hundreds of people were shifted to a safe place. A team of fire brigade personnel was also called on the spot. The situation is now under control.”

“It was found that the factory was being run illegally by a private company. Hence, we have now formed a committee comprising officials from the nagar parishad, revenue department and police to survey factories operating without permits in the district,” said the collector.

HT reached out to the company officials but did not get any response to requests for comments.

Station house officer of the Beawar City police station, Vijay Singh, said a team from the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board also reached the factory by afternoon. “They are checking the factory and also the vicinity to ascertain the impact of the leakage.”

The SHO added that the families of the victims have also gathered at the hospital demanding compensation.

Chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma wrote on X, “The deaths of the people due to nitrogen gas leak in Beawar is a disheartening incident. I have directed the concerned officials to ensure the best possible treatments for the ones who are hospitalised.”

Governor Haribhau Bagade also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.