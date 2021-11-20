Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Jalore
jaipur news

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Jalore

The agency for monitoring seismic activity in the country said that an earthquake of 4.6-magnitude hit Rajasthan's Jalore at 2.26am.
Earthquake hits Rajasthan's Jalore.(Representative image)
Earthquake hits Rajasthan's Jalore.(Representative image)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 05:23 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale shook Rajasthan's Jalore in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

The agency for monitoring seismic activity in the country said that an earthquake of 4.6-magnitude occurred at 2.26am south-southwest of Jodhpur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 20-11-2021, 02:26:17 IST, Lat: 25.03 & Long: 72.35, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 150km SSW of Jodhpur, Rajasthan," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

No casualties have been reported so far.

On Thursday, tremors were felt in Jodhpur at around 3.30 am.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out