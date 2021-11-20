4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Jalore

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale shook Rajasthan's Jalore in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

The agency for monitoring seismic activity in the country said that an earthquake of 4.6-magnitude occurred at 2.26am south-southwest of Jodhpur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 20-11-2021, 02:26:17 IST, Lat: 25.03 & Long: 72.35, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 150km SSW of Jodhpur, Rajasthan," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

No casualties have been reported so far.

On Thursday, tremors were felt in Jodhpur at around 3.30 am.

